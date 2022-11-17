Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

This is a really intriguing game tonight, as one team is leading their division and the other team has been wildly disappointing and clinging to their playoff lives.

Of course, it is not who you would have thought heading into the season.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.

Game: Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green Bay Packers (4-6) Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on Nov 17, 2022

6:15 pm Arizona time on Nov 17, 2022 Location: Lambeau Field - Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, WI Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) Odds: Packers -3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Packers -3.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 41

Aaron Rodgers and company have not lived up to expectations, while Derrick Henry just continues to carry, literally and figuratively, the Titans.

The Packers beat the Cowboys and now everyone is buying back in, but can they contain Henry?

Here are tonight’s staff picks via TallySight.