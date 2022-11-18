NFL Week 11 best prop bets

Another week where we almost break even with Najee Harris and Justin Fields both hitting their numbers.

Let’s get back to it this week, first with a look at some Sunday prop bets around the NFL before we get into the best bets for Monday Night Football, Monday morning.

Here we go courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

J. Taylor 100+ Rush Yards, J. Hurts 1+ Rush TD +250

Love the juice on this one, as Taylor’s over/under is 85.5 and Hurts is a goal line bruiser. Good juice on a very gettable play between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lamar Jackson o1.5 touchdown passes +155

Jackson gets a bad Carolina Panthers team at home and the Baltimore Ravens could have Mark Andrews back.

Love the juice here and could get there in the first half.

Terry McLaurin o59.5 receiving yards -125

McLaurin has been on a tear with Taylor Heinicke for the Washington Commanders, so if you can take this even higher you need to do so. I would take him over 80 yards if available at plus money against the Houston Texans.

Marcus Mariota o36.5 rush yards -110

Everyone will be on Justin Fields rushing total for the Chicago Bears and for good reason, but Mariota has hit this in three of his last five games and he’ll need to do it again if the Atlanta Falcons are going to win.

Good luck to everyone.