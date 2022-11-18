Arizona Cardinals and Week 11 NFL staff picks and predictions

Happy Friday one and all.

We had another good week, taking the crown away on straight up picks from Blake, John and Andy this week.

Week 11 is upon us and the Arizona Cardinals do not show up on the schedule until Monday Night Football in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, the NFL slate of games is not awful this coming week.

The Buffalo Bills take on the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, because why not. The Bills are heavy favorites and I think that is an easy one to call.

Speaking of heavy favorites, the Baltimore Ravens are -13 point favorites over the Carolina Panthers as of Friday thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook, I think they win easy this weekend, but 13 is a ton of points.

The Philadelphia Eagles are -6.5 point favorites on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. That feels heavy, but I think the Eagles win.

What games are you looking forward to this weekend?

Here are all the staff picks courtesy of Tallysight.