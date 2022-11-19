SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans still have low confidence in teams direction and do not see them as playoff contenders

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A win brought the confidence up slightly from the fans in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals, but it is still close to the season low.

Not surprised to see fans lightly buying in, they have been fooled a number of times.

However, what about the fact that they are just a game out of the playoffs and they take on the team in front of them this Monday Night?

Do you still think the Cardinals are playoff contenders?

While double the amount of fans are in agreement of math, most fans don’t think the Cardinals are still in playoff contention.

While it seems like a stretch that they will make the playoffs, they are still within a game of being a wild card team, so they are definitely still a playoff contender as of week 11.

