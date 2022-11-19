Cardinals signed Corey Clement from practice squad to active roster

With the Arizona Cardinals’ unexpected release of running back Eno Benjamin, James Conner and rookie Keaontay Ingram became the only two healthy ball carriers on the active roster.

The team was either going to sign a veteran free agent or promote a player from within on the practice squad to replace him and the Cardinals did just that today.

The #Cardinals are signing veteran RB Corey Clement from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 19, 2022

Clement was signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad around mid-October and appeared in two games for Arizona as a special teams contributor. He played one offensive snap without a touch.

The six-year veteran has been a backup running back without a single start in 65 career games but became a Super Bowl Champion in his rookie year in 2017. Clement has 795 rushing yards, 369 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns in his time in the NFL so far.

Clement figures to be in the mix for some carries along with Keaontay Ingram on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers as James Conner is expected to be the workhorse running back moving forward.

Jonathan Ward and Darrel Williams remain on injured reserve. Ty’Son Williams is the other healthy running back option on the Cardinals’ practice squad.