Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 9

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Arizona Cardinals lost another close one this week, this time to the Minnesota Vikings.

They backed up that loss with no moves at the trade deadline and now we can see what fans think of this as we head into the second half of the 2022 NFL season.

The loss makes it likely to see the confidence in the direction of the team lower and question what the future looks like.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/BBXVYK/">Please take our survey</a>

For me, the reality seems to be this team is average at best and makes too many crucial mistakes at key times to be better right now.

The sad part is, look at all of the issues in the last game against the Vikings and they were still in the game.

So, it is not hopeless, but they need to find a way to create positive momentum in games.

What do you think?