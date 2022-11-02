Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals sign linebacker, Patrick Peterson still angry with team and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for the Seattle Seahawks and to help you get ready we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals Need (Rondale) Moore Production On Offense

Receiver has his best game of the season

Depth Of Field Photo Essay

Exploring the game against the Vikings through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

Folktales: Miracle In The Desert

Nate Poole becomes unlikely hero in 2003 finale that impacted the playoffs, the draft, and Larry Fitzgerald

You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part Two

Topics include P2's anger, Hopkins' future, and miscommunication

Morning Scramble - Spooky, Scary Result In Minnesota

Ep. 24 - On this Halloween, the Cardinals are trying to figure out why things got sideways in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Three costly turnovers in the second half certainly didn't help.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Too Many Mistakes In Minnesota

Ep. 609 - Penalties. Turnovers. A premature snap. There was a lot that went wrong on Sunday. And as a result, the Cardinals found themselves on the wrong end of a 34-26 decision at the Minnesota Vikings. The loss dropped them to 3-5.

Red Sea Report - Hopkins Shines But Same Mistakes Continue

DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the best receivers in the NFL since returning from suspension. But even the greatest players need a supporting cast. Some of the offensive inconsistencies that have plagued the Cardinals all year

Cardinals Underground - Three Games That Make Or Break

The Cardinals head into their most important stretch of the season, three division games of teams they are chasing. So Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck get past their Halloween moments to talk about the important games to come

J.J. Watt - Jared Allen sack celebration a tribute, not a slight

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt clarified that his mimicking of Jared Allen's post-sack roping-a-calf celebration on Sunday was meant as a tribute to the former Vikings great, who was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime.

NFL Week 8 - Most fashionable Halloween player arrivals

NFL Week 8 and spooky season are both in full effect. Players turned heads with fashionable arrivals on Sunday.

Vikings' Patrick Peterson upset at Cardinals for leaving hate mail at locker

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson gave some details to why he's displeased with the Arizona Cardinals organization after Sunday's matchup.

How Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's deep ball has fallen off in 2022

For a few reasons, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's 2022 season hasn't gone as planned. Deep passes have not been hit on.

Arizona Cardinals see opportunity ahead with 3 straight NFC West games

The Arizona Cardinals have three straight game against NFC West opponents starting Sunday, a key chance Kliff Kingsbury sees ahead.

Pete Carroll fine as Seattle Seahawks haters gonna hate

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had words for the doubters as his team sits at 5-3 and atop the NFC West standings.

Kamu Grugier-Hill reportedly agrees to sign with Cardinals

Inside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has reportedly agreed to sign with the Arizona Cardinals after the Houston Texans released him.