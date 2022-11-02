Arizona Cardinals sign defensive lineman Trysten Hill

The Arizona Cardinals were not active at the trade deadline, but they have been active in picking up freshly released players.

They announced today the signing of Kamu Grugier-Hill as well as the signing of defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has been awarded its waiver claim on defensive lineman Trysten Hill from the Dallas Cowboys and has placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve. Hill (6-3, 308) played 25 games (five starts) with Dallas after being selected in the second-round (58th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from the University of Central Florida. He has 33 tackles, a half sack, 11 quarterback hits and four tackles for loss in his career. The 24-year old Hill played seven games this season with the Cowboys.

Hill will give the Cardinals an able bodied replacement for Rashard Lawrence, as the team looks to get back to being able to stop the run.

Welcome to the desert, Trysten.