Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals heading to Mexico City, Will Hernandez still with team despite being on IR, and more

Happy NFL Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals play on Monday Night Football so it is going to be a quiet day of enjoying football at Zipps and then back home for the afternoon games.

Here is all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals to help you get the day started.

Three Big Things: 49ers Week In Mexico

A look at the top storylines for Monday's game

Cardinals OL Will Hernandez is disappointed he is hurt and cannot play in Mexico City, similar to Rolando Cantu in 2005

Offensive lineman making trip despite being on IR

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 11 Vs. 49ers

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 11 regular season matchup against the San Francisco 49ers

TRAVEL PHOTOS: Cardinals Head To Mexico City

Images of the Cardinals traveling to face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, presented by Gila River.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Buenos Dias ‘Monday Night Football’

Ep. 617 – Seventeen years ago, the Cardinals and 49ers played in the NFL's first regular-season game held outside the U.S. On Monday night, it's the rematch. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is once again the venue for this first meeting of the season

How Cardinals' Kyler Murray inspired a boy during his cancer treatment - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Before Hector Nahle Jr. went into surgery, he reached out to his favorite player via social media. Murray's response boosted his spirits in recovery.

Former Arizona Cardinals running back needs to call out franchise

So far, former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin has stayed silent regarding his release from the team earlier this week.

Hopkins, Brown give the Arizona Cardinals a huge advantage over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have a potential dynamic duo brewing at wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown that could debut on Monday.

Arizona Cardinals have endured musical chairs at placekicker in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome back placekicker Matt Prater for their Monday night matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.