Week 11 NFL early games, odds, picks and more

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for Monday Night Football in Mexico City, and that means we get a full day of NFL games Sunday with zero worries about how things go for our favorite team.

Which is always fun.

However, we need to check in on the games today in the NFL and we can start with all of the morning games in week 11 in the NFL and the lines thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (-8) at Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions at New York Giants (-3)

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (-13)

Washington Commanders (-3) at Houston Texans

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-3.5)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-2.5)

What games are you most looking forward to?

Here are the staff picks courtesy of TallySight.