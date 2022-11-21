Cardinals vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It is Monday Night Football.

How will the Arizona Cardinals do tonight on National TV? This is their second game of the season on National TV, so let’s hope they play as well tonight as they did against the Saints.

Here is everything you need to know about Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

Game: San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

Are you on board with Colt McCoy if he is starting, or was last year a one-time deal against the 49ers?

Go Cardinals!