Colt McCoy, Cardinals-Rams, Eno Benjamin’s release, Hard Knocks, Cardinals-49ers preview

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers are on Monday Night Football but first we need to talk about what happened in the Arizona Cardinals took on the Los Angeles Rams.

How did the Cardinals look, was it an impressive victory and what is going on with the Rams?

Then, of course we needed to get into the Eno Benjamin saga.

It is a great show that can help you get ready for Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Here are the approximate timestamps for the different parts of the show.

(1:00) Colt McCoy’s play vs. the Rams

(18:46) Evaluating the defense’s play vs. the Rams

(34:43) Eno Benjamin’s release

(47:41) Takeaways from “Hard Knocks”

(55:45) Cardinals-49ers preview and predictions