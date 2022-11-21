Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football first half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football with Colt McCoy getting the start likely for the next two games as Kyler Murray recovers from a hamstring injury.

It should be interesting to see how this one plays out, as the 49ers offense still has not fully clicked and they are dealing with injuries on defense.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Game: San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

Start Time: 6:15 pm Arizona time on November 21, 2022

6:15 pm Arizona time on November 21, 2022 Location: Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Alternative TV: ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game

ESPN2 will once again provide the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning discussing the game National Radio: Westwood One | Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst)

Westwood One | Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst) Odds: Cardinals +8 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +8 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 43

