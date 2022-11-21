Monday Night Football: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers staff picks

The faith in the team seems to be gone heading into their Monday Night Football matchup.

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray and Zach Ertz as expected, as well as D.J. Humphries, but they will still be without Byron Murphy Jr., Jesse Luketa, and Victor Dimukeje.

So, the question becomes can they compete with a San Francisco 49ers team that seems to be getting healthy and whole at the right time?

This weekend Blake got me by a game and we both think this one is going towards the 49ers.

Let’s hope we are both wrong.

Last week in the win the Arizona Cardinals had only their third game of the season with less than 300 total yards of offense, but also their third game giving up less than 300 total yards to the opposing offense.

McCoy will likely have to do more on offense this week if he wants to get back in the win column.

Who do you have?