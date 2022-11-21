Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football second half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals have Greg Dortch to thank for being in this game.

Dortch took a four yard dump off and made two guys miss to get the Arizona Cardinals into the redzone, then took a bad Colt McCoy pass off the ground on what should have been a walk-in touchdown to setup up James Conner two-yard run.

In the end, it keeps the Cardinals close as they trail the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 at the half.

McCoy has been okay, but his inability to make plays off schedule has started to peak through and now the Cardinals are needing to get plays made to stay in the game.

Defensively, there have been some questionable calls and non-calls but the Cardinals must find a way to end drives on third downs.

The 49ers are getting down the field a little too easy, averaging 6.6 yards per play, while the Cardinals are averaging 4.7 yards per play.

That works against the Rams, not against a good 49ers team.

Let’s hope for a little more from both sides in the second half.