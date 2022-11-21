Arizona Cardinals get bullied by San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football

Was there ever a doubt?

Colt McCoy and the Cardinals offense turned into a pumpkin, a week after putting up similar numbers.

McCoy v Rams - 26/37 238 yards 1 TD

McCoy v 49ers - 24/34 218 yards 1 INT

The difference is level of opponent played.

The Arizona Cardinals were able to sustain a performance like that last week and it gets lauded as making the offense look better.

The reality is the Cardinals were able to beat a worse team in the Los Angeles Rams but could not have the same success against a top contending team in the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers bullied the Cardinals in the second half, and bullied McCoy out of the game in their 38-10 win on Monday Night Football.

It was the defensive effort that changed, as the 49ers were able to run over, around and through the Cardinals defense and it ended with an embarrassing effort from Antonio Hamilton on George Kittle’s second touchdown reception of the night.

The failures of Steve Keim to invest in an offensive and defensive line has now reared its ugly head to the point that this team is in shambles.

At some point, that has to change or whoever the head coach is won’t matter.