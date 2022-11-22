Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

No one likes what they saw on Monday Night Football and belief in this franchise is floundering at best and gone completely at worst.

There is not much that can be said to make fans change their mind at this point, instead it will only change if they get on the field and prove... anything.

However, what do they have left to prove?

That they have some pride? That they are developing talent outside of Greg Dortch? I mean, Byron Murphy Jr. has been great, but can’t get back on the field.

That they have some talent to run back next year with DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and Trey McBride?

How do you find a positive coming out of this?