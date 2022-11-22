Arizona Cardinals roster shortcomings on full display in Monday Night Football loss to San Francisco 49ers

When you look at the Arizona Cardinals performance on Monday Night Football there is a strong takeaway and no one said it better than former Arizona Cardinals employee Kyle Odegard.

Steve Keim’s shortcomings are on full display in this game — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 22, 2022

The Cardinals had such a bad offseason. A lot of us saw this coming a mile away. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 22, 2022

It’s hard to come up with a legitimate reason for Steve Keim to return next year. This roster is not good enough. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 22, 2022

When you look at the investments Steve Keim has made over the last five seasons, since Bruce Arians influence left the draft room, here is what we have seen.

Top 75 picks

QB - 2

RB - 0

WR - 3

TE - 1

OL - 1

DL - 1

Edge - 0

Off Ball LB - 2

CB - 1

S - 0

The Cardinals, a team with a perpetually bad offensive line and defensive line has invested one top 75 pick at two of the most important position groups on the field. Also, they traded another first round pick for a WR in Marquise Brown.

They have drafted the same amount of quarterbacks in that time than OL/DL/Edge. There is one quarterback on the field, there are at least nine players on the field at all times at those other position groups and the Cardinals have invested in drafting Zach Allen and Josh Jones in that time.

Let’s take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs in that same time.

Top 75 picks

QB - 0

RB - 1

WR - 2

TE - 0

OL - 1

DL - 2

Edge - 1

LB - 1

CB - 1

S - 2

They also traded for an offensive lineman and signed the highest profile free agent interior offensive lineman in the same offseason as well that they drafted their center, who may be the best in the NFL.

Look at the San Francisco 49ers in that time.

QB - 1

RB - 0

WR - 4

TE - 0

OL - 2

DL - 1

Edge - 2

LB - 1

CB - 1

S - 2

Then remember they traded a first round pick for Trent Williams, the best offensive tackle in the NFL.

This is what the teams at the top do, they invest on the interior, they invest in protecting their high end investments.

The Cardinals use the third day of the NFL draft to throw things at the wall and see what sticks.

They have used them as lotto tickets and really never hit.

Then they replace them with older veterans to “bring them along” and then they inevitably have to play because the veteran can’t make it through the season.

They need to invest, and if it doesn’t happen then no matter who is the coach or quarterback they will continue to flounder.