Arizona Cardinals open as home underdogs against Los Angeles Chargers

Well, coming off getting your butt kicked, the Arizona Cardinals will likely not see a chance to be a favorite heading into any games the rest of 2022.

So, when DraftKings Sportsbook brought their opening odds after the Arizona Cardinals were beatdown on Monday Night Football, it was no surprise to see the Chargers open as favorites.

In fact, the fact that the Cardinals are only +4.5-point underdogs is quite impressive all things considered.

If the Cardinals bring out Colt McCoy again I wonder if that line moves the other way like the line moved against the San Francisco 49ers from +8.5 to +10 heading into Monday Night Football.

I guess the fact that the Chargers really only show up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who they are 0-2 against this year, it could explain it.

In fact, the Chargers five wins this year are against the Houston Texans (1-8-1), Cleveland Browns (3-7), Las Vegas Raiders (3-7), Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and Denver Broncos (3-7).

So, they should be favored against the 4-7 Cardinals, because the Cardinals four wins are against equally bad teams.

Are you surprised it is only 4.5-points the Cardinals are underdogs by?