Arizona Cardinals relieve Sean Kugler of duties following incident in Mexico City

Well, things can always get worse.

The Arizona Cardinals have relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator of his position following an incident in Mexico City, per Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals have relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties following an incident in Mexico City on Saturday night, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) November 22, 2022

What the incident was is not revealed by the Cardinals but we do know it was bad enough that it prompted the Cardinals to send him home on Monday morning before the game even started.

Kingsbury told me, "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," adding, "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner." https://t.co/EZmXhvdPuj — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) November 22, 2022

Kugler was part of the veteran staff the Arizona Cardinals wanted to surround Kliff Kingsbury with when he was first hired in 2019, and that led to his promotion to run gam coordinator.

He has been a steady influence and someone that many within the organization love.

Whether or not you loved him or hated him, let’s hope whatever the incident gets resolved by all sides and we are able to move past it.

This is just another issue within a season filled with issues form a team who seems to be unable to get out of their own way on and off the field.