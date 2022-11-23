Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals embarrassed in Mexico, fire Sean Kugler before Monday Night Football and more

The Arizona Cardinals are in a bad spot.

They have fired their offensive line coach and running game coordinator in Sean Kugler, who they let go before the Monday Night Football game and now we wait to see what happens.

Here is all the news from the fallout of the Arizona Cardinals trip to Mexico City.

Cardinals struggle mightily in blowout loss to 49ers in Mexico City

Defense can't slow San Francisco run game in 38-10 loss

The Film Never Lies, And Mexico/49ers Aftermath

You've Got Mail: Chargers Week

Topics include playoff chances, playing division games internationally, and 'Hard Knocks'

Cardinals Release Jonathan Ward

Rookie Keaontay Ingram is Conner's backup

Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler and offensive injuries mount

Kingsbury relieves Kugler of duties; offensive injuries mount

Interesting Arizona Cardinals snap counts and PFF grades after Week 10 win at Rams

Marco Wilson comes to play under the lights of Estadio Azteca

GAME PHOTOS: Week 11 - Cardinals Vs. 49ers In Mexico

Game action photos from the Cardinals' matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City during Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Vs. 49ers In Mexico

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 11 regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Red Sea Report - Cardinals No Bueno In Mexico

The Cardinals were the hosts in Mexico City but the 49ers were rude guests as they pummeled Arizona 38-10 at Estadio Azteca. Craig Grialou, Kyle Vanden Bosch and Drew Stanton talk about the 49ers big-play offense, the Cardinals struggles in the run game,

Cardinals Underground - Keeping Up With The NFCW Joneses

Back from Mexico, Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck discuss where the Cardinals now compare to the rest of the NFC West, as well as the dismissal of OL coach Sean Kugler, Kyler Murray's status to return, Budda as unquestioned leader

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident

Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.

49ers emerge as legit NFC threat after beating Cardinals

Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a dominant win at Estadio Azteca.

Arizona Cardinals defense run out of Mexico City by 49ers ground game

The Arizona Cardinals had no answer for the San Francisco 49ers rushing attack on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

Bickley: The truth of the Arizona Cardinals comes out in Mexico City

Once the ball is in play, pro football is brutal and honest. Once again, it wasn’t pretty for the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.

Reactions: Things go south as Cardinals lose to 49ers in Mexico City

The victims of a physical San Francisco 49ers run attack, the Arizona Cardinals fell to 4-7 on a Monday Night Football visit to Mexico City.

Budda Baker didn't think Cardinals fought until end Monday vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker gave an honest assessment of whether his team played hard in Mexico against the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals release Dogbe, Delance; Ward waived from IR

The Cardinals have reportedly waived running back Jonathan Ward from injured reserve on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Arizona Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler after Mexico City 'incident'

The Cardinals fired run game coordinator and offensive line coach Sean Kugler while in Mexico City, Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake confirmed.

Cardinals rookie Trey McBride garnered bulk of TE reps Monday vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals rookie Trey McBride led the way for the tight end room in terms of playing time against the 49ers on Monday night.

Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker nominated for NFL sportsmanship award

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is one of 32 players nominated for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

NFL standings: San Francisco 49ers take lead in NFC West

The 49ers' 38-10 win over the Cardinals put them over the idle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.

NFC playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals fall to 12th place

The Cardinals, now 4-7, are two wins behind the Seahawks, who are the No. 7 seed in the NFC right now.

Cardinals fire coordinator after incident in Mexico

Offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler was relieved of his duties Monday morning before the Cardinals played the 49ers.