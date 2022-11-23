2022 ROTB “Pick 3” vs. Spread Competition Week 12

Updated standings:
22. CFWA
20. ***Mitch, Chambana81, CuckooFCP
17. Wilmot515, ERauch, iacardsfan, quingo, FNG, Roy Green
16. JethroBodine, xxxash
15. leftcoastfan
14. Ditship, CCF
13. brrrberry, BG23
8. PotentialSpam
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/11/21/nfl-week-12-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders-games/10720205002/
NFL Week 12 point spreads
- Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. Detroit Lions (+8.5)
- New York Giants (+8) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-8)
- New England Patriots (+3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)
- Denver Broncos (-2.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+2.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (+3)
- Baltimore Ravens (-4) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)
- Houston Texans (+10.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (-10.5)
- Chicago Bears (+5.5) vs. New York Jets (-5.5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (+1.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) vs. Washington Commanders (-3.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+3)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (+14.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-14.5)
- New Orleans Saints (+8.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-8.5)
- Green Bay Packers (+7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)
My Picks:
- NYJ (-5.5) over CHI
- BAL (-4) over JAC
- WAS (-3.5) over ATL
Your Picks?
