2022 ROTB “Pick 3” vs. Spread Competition Week 12

By Walter Mitchell
Updated standings:

22. CFWA

20. ***Mitch, Chambana81, CuckooFCP

17. Wilmot515, ERauch, iacardsfan, quingo, FNG, Roy Green

16. JethroBodine, xxxash

15. leftcoastfan

14. Ditship, CCF

13. brrrberry, BG23

8. PotentialSpam

NFL Week 12 point spreads

  • Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. Detroit Lions (+8.5)
  • New York Giants (+8) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-8)
  • New England Patriots (+3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)
  • Denver Broncos (-2.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+2.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (+3)
  • Baltimore Ravens (-4) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)
  • Houston Texans (+10.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (-10.5)
  • Chicago Bears (+5.5) vs. New York Jets (-5.5)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (+1.5)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) vs. Washington Commanders (-3.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+3)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+14.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-14.5)
  • New Orleans Saints (+8.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-8.5)
  • Green Bay Packers (+7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-7)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

My Picks:

  • NYJ (-5.5) over CHI
  • BAL (-4) over JAC
  • WAS (-3.5) over ATL

Your Picks?

  • _______ (_______) over _______
  • _______ (_______) over _______
  • _______ (_______) over _______

