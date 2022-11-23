Arizona Cardinals sign Pharoh Cooper to practice squad with Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch hurting

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of practice squad signings ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (FAIR-oh) and safety JuJu Hughes to the practice squad.

Cooper (5-11, 208) returns to the Cardinals after appearing in 14 games (one start) in 2018-19 and collecting 25 receptions for 243 yards and one touchdown to go along with 25 kick returns for 561 yards and 23 punt returns for 196 yards. He is in his seventh NFL season after previously playing for the Giants (2021), Panthers (2020), Bengals (2019), Cardinals (2018-19) and Rams (2016-18). The 27-year old Cooper was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2017 with the Rams as a return specialist. He entered the league with the Rams as a fourth-round selection (117th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

Hughes (5-11, 191) played in seven games (one start) with Detroit this season and had 18 tackles for two tackles for loss prior to being released on Saturday. He has played in 26 career games (one start) with the Rams (2020-21) and Lions (2022) after entering the league in 2020 with Los Angeles as an undrafted rookie free agent from Fresno State. In his career, the 24-year old Hughes has 26 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Cooper will wear jersey #15 and Hughes will wear #36.