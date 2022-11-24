Lions vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thanksgiving one and all.

While the Arizona Cardinals have not given us much to be thankful for this season, hopefully your real life has given you plenty.

Today, our Thanksgiving tradition of watching the Detroit Lions is upon us.

Here is everything you need to know about the first of our three Thanksgiving Day games.

Game : Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Start Time: 10:30 a.m Arizona time on November 24, 2022

10:30 a.m Arizona time on November 24, 2022 Location: Ford Field - Detroit, MI

Ford Field - Detroit, MI TV Channel: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

CBS (Channel 5 locally) Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Streaming: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus Odds: Bills -9.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills -9.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 54.5

54.5 Halftime show: Bebe Rexha and DJ David Guetta

Josh Allen and the Bills offense has been humming all season, while the Lions defense is one of the worst in the NFL.

Not sure what to expect from the Lions offense, it has been good and bad this year. I think on Thanksgiving we get a high scoring early game to start the day.

Enjoy and here are the staff picks via TallySight.