Giants at Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Football: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thanksgiving one and all.

Hope you are enjoying the day and enjoyed a great first game, so far of the Thanksgiving day slate of games.

This one is a big one in the NFC East as the two teams face off with the same record and the winner keeps themselves in a position to compete for an NFC East title.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.

Game: New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) Start Time: 2:30 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 24, 2022

2:30 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 24, 2022 Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Tx.

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Tx. TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

Fox (Channel 10 locally) Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) National Radio: Westwood One: (Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker); Sirius — SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Westwood One: (Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker); — SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App Streaming: Fox

Fox Odds: Cowboys -10 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cowboys -10 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 45.5

This is a big one and it is interesting to see how big this line is. Who you taking?