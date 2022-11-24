Giants at Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Football: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thanksgiving one and all.
Hope you are enjoying the day and enjoyed a great first game, so far of the Thanksgiving day slate of games.
This one is a big one in the NFC East as the two teams face off with the same record and the winner keeps themselves in a position to compete for an NFC East title.
Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.
- Game: New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3)
- Start Time: 2:30 p.m. Arizona time on Nov 24, 2022
- Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Tx.
- TV Channel: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
- National Radio: Westwood One: (Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker); Sirius — SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App
- Streaming: Fox
- Odds: Cowboys -10 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 45.5
This is a big one and it is interesting to see how big this line is. Who you taking?
