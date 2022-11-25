Bird Droppings: Kyler Murray likely to play, Marquise Brown could see limited snaps, preparing for Chargers and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers in two days and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Cardinals Find Ways To Adjust With Another Coaching Change

Bumpy season now finds Heiden heading up run game

Cardinals expected to start Kyler Murray at quarterback against Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback has missed last two games with hamstring injury

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Colt McCoy Almost Retired

Episode manages to slip in Kugler situation hours before air

WR Greg Dortch steps up in Rondale Moore absence for Arizona Cardinals

Wide receiver coming off first 100-yard game of career

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Reax: Episode 3

Ep. 618 - OK, so forget the game. (Not really, but at least for now.) The Cardinals' trip to Mexico City is one that many will remember the rest of their lives. And maybe no one more so than Will Hernandez.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expects to return against Chargers

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday that he thinks he'll be able to play Sunday against the Chargers.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray feels good about playing against Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) expressed optimism he can return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cardinals' Hollywood Brown could see snap count if he plays vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is on the cusp of making his return from the injured reserve.

49ers' Ward calls Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins 'steroid boy'

After the 49ers' 38-10 win on Monday, CB Charvarius Ward had more to say, specifically about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Cardinals Hard Knocks: No Eno Benjamin, Hamilton opens up on burns

Episode 3 of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: Arizona Cardinals went live Wednesday night and had quite the task with the past week in team news.

Los Angeles Chargers struggling to defend in Year 2 under Staley

Going into Sunday's game at Arizona, the Chargers are ranked 25th in the league in yards allowed per game at 369.