Arizona Cardinals and Week 12 NFL staff picks and predictions

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but before we get to that, there is a plethora of games to choose from.

Here are this weeks games and their lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The early slate has some intriguing games, it also has some stinkers.

The Miami Dolphins host the Houston Texans and are -14 point favorites. The Texans are going to you as their starting quarterback, I kid they are going to Kyle Allen.

The Baltimore Ravens are only -3.5 point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars... in Jacksonville.

One of the better games of the morning is the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans and the Bengals are -2.5 point favorites.

The Atlanta Falcons travel to the capital to take on the Washington Commanders.

The New York Jets benched Zach Wilson and are taking on the Chicago Bears who everyone loves their running back Justin Fields.

The Denver Broncos, the team with the worst decision this offseason take on the awful Carolina Panthers and are only one-point favorites over the Steve Wilks coached Panthers. What a game.

The final game of the morning is the scuffling Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the still waiting on their quarterback Cleveland Browns.

What games are you watching?

Here are the staff picks for week 12 via TallySight.