Arizona Cardinals week 12 best bets, odds, preview and more

Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family and are getting ready for the Arizona Cardinals next game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

We have not had game props and bets the last couple of weeks due to the uncertainty of the quarterback position, but this week we do.

We still don’t know who is playing for certain, but we know it likely will be Kyler Murray and that has a couple of nice bets on the table.

Arizona Cardinals/Los Angeles Chargers o48 points -110

Two bad defenses, one that is really bad in the Cardinals, one that is mostly bad against the run in the Chargers. If Murray is back the Cardinals should be able to run the ball which makes them more balanced and dangerous.

First Touchdown Scorer of the Game DeAndre Hopkins +700 or Keenan Allen +850

This is a tough one before we even know who has the ball first, but I like to put $25 on one for both teams.

I like to make it someone with a little more juice.

Los Angeles Chargers team total o25.5 points -110

I am taking the opposition team totals over for the rest of the season until the defense shows me differently.

Good luck this weekend!