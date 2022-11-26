SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans don’t see anything to be confident about after Monday Night Football embarrassment

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well, somehow it didn’t hit complete rock bottom.

Maybe there is a small percentage that saw what the Colt McCoy led Arizona Cardinals are and decided that with Kyler Murray it would have been better.

That is really all I can assume with the confidence this week only being as low as 4%, because if there was ever a time to abandon ship, it is after getting embarrassed on national television by one of your division rival.

I can’t think of much that inspires confidence as of right now, but when the Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, you have to wonder if that will change things, because the fans will be expecting better than what we just saw.

What are your thoughts?