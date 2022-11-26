Greg “Dortch the Torch” deserves full-time role on Cardinals’ offense

It seems with every opportunity Greg Dortch receives, he makes the most of it and the statistics justify that claim.

The 24-year-old is coming off his best game of his NFL career after leading all Cardinals’ receivers in snap count (66), receptions (nine), and setting a career-high in receiving yards (103) against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

His career day probably would not have happened if it was not for the exit of Rondale Moore, who suffered a groin injury early in the first quarter. Both Moore and Dortch play the same position as slot receivers.

In four games this season where he has played in more than 70 percent of snaps on offense, Dortch caught 29-of-33 targets for 301 receiving yards and a touchdown.

According to Next Gen Stats, Dortch leads all NFL wide receivers in average separation (4.4) and catch percentage (87.2).

In Weeks 4-10, Rondale Moore was heavily involved with 41-of-56 targets hauled in for 414 receiving yards and one touchdown. Dortch on the other hand took the backseat with Moore’s return as he was limited to five catches, 23 receiving yards, and a touchdown in those seven games.

The Cardinals’ 2021 second-round pick was not going to be supplanted by a 2019 undrafted free agent but the question here is why Kliff Kingsbury is unable to play both playmakers on the field at the same time?

I suspect the patchwork offensive line that has been riddled with injuries has played a role in that decision by choosing to add an extra blocker to aid in quarterback protection over having another weapon on the field. Cardinals’ offensive line has allowed 30 sacks, which is the seventh-most in the NFL.

Whether or not Greg Dortch will be available to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers is up in the air but considering he has not practiced all week, his chances of suiting up are pretty low.

Cardinals’ re-signing of Pharoh Cooper to the practice squad does not bode well for the health of Moore or Dortch. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is set to return from injured reserve but he will likely be on a pitch count on Sunday.

With Moore already ruled out and if Dortch manages to play, “Dortch the Torch” should have another big opportunity to shine.