Chargers vs. Cardinals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers today in a battle of underwhelming teams from the NFL West divisions.

Of course, fans of the Chargers still seem to have hope while the Arizona Cardinals and their fans seem to feel like this one is over and they are just going through the motions to finish up the season.

However, one game can change everything.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.