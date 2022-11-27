Chargers vs. Cardinals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy gameday one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers today in a battle of underwhelming teams from the NFL West divisions.
Of course, fans of the Chargers still seem to have hope while the Arizona Cardinals and their fans seem to feel like this one is over and they are just going through the motions to finish up the season.
However, one game can change everything.
Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.
- Game: Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-7)
- Start Time: 2:05 pm Arizona time on November 27, 2022
- Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
- TV Channel: CBS (Channel 5 locally)
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
- Streaming: Paramount+
- Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvisi (sideline)
- National Radio: Compass Media | Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) Chad Brown (analyst)
- Cardinals Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) Jose Romero (analyst)
- Odds: Cardinals +2.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/Under: 48.5
