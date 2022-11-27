Bird Droppings: Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown to play, DeAndre Hopkins fined, D.J. Humphries to IR and more

Happy gameday one and all.

We are heading into another opportunity for the Arizona Cardinals and the first one where we get to see DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown together.

Hopefully that and the return of Kyler Murray is enough to propel the Cardinals to another victory.

Here is all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Three Big Things: Chargers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann has found role on defense as he prepares to face brother Nick Niemann and Chargers

Linebacker has carved out role on Vance Joseph's defense

DC Vance Joseph understands effort questions of Cardinals but doesn't see issue, and other Arizona Cardinals notes before playing the Los Angeles Chargers

Cardinals Working To Get Focus On Games Ahead

Hard loss in Mexico and coaching changes have made for challenge

Marquise Brown Activated; D.J. Humphries, Zach Ertz To Injured Reserve

Four of five offensive line starters now on injured list

Cardinals Cover 2 - Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown Expected Back

Ep. 619 - Good news for the home team. On Sunday, Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown are both expected to be on the field. Murray has missed the past two games, while Brown has not been in uniform since Week 6.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks 'sharp,' set to start Sunday

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray "looked sharp" in Friday's practice, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona Cardinals' Murray meets fan he inspired during cancer treatment

Despite not suiting up for Monday's game, Kyler Murray flew Hector Nahle Jr., his parents and sister to Mexico City.

Cardinals' Beachum, Lorenzo Alexander start enrichment series at a school

Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum values serving his community and has done so since he signed with Arizona in 2020.

Kliff Kingsbury optimistic Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown play vs. Chargers

For the first time all year, the Cardinals could see the trio of Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown take the field on Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins on Ward's 'steroid boy' rant: 'I pray for people like that'

DeAndre Hopkins took the high road while also giving a subtle reminder when speaking on Charvarius Ward's postgame rant of the WR on Monday.

Cardinals activate Brown, Hopkins fined for taunting

The Arizona Cardinals on Saturday activated wide receiver Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list.