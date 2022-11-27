Week 12 NFL early games staff picks and predictions

The Arizona Cardinals line has moved since the return of Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown was announced.

But, that is for later.

To start your Week 12 of the NFL Sunday off, here are all the early games, their lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and of course the staff picks for the day from TallySight.

Enjoy.

The Miami Dolphins host the Houston Texans and are -14 point favorites. The Texans are going to you with Kyle Allen.

The Baltimore Ravens are only -3.5 point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars... in Jacksonville.

One of the better games of the morning is the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans and the Bengals are -2.5 point favorites.

The Atlanta Falcons travel to the capital to take on the Washington Commanders.

The New York Jets benched Zach Wilson and are taking on the Chicago Bears who could be without Justin Fields.

The Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers as Steve Wilks tries his hand as a head coach for a second time. It still is not going well.

The final game of the morning is the scuffling Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the still waiting on their quarterback Cleveland Browns.