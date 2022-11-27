Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers first half open thread

It is time.

For the first time since the trade on draft night, the Arizona Cardinals will be able to unveil their DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown offense.

Of course, they don’t have Rondale Moore or Zach Ertz to make it even better, but at least it is something.

Let’s hope it helps with the game today.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Game: Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-7) Start Time: 2:05 pm Arizona time on November 27, 2022

2:05 pm Arizona time on November 27, 2022 Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ TV Channel: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

CBS (Channel 5 locally) Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline) Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), Paul Calvisi (sideline) National Radio: Compass Media | Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) Chad Brown (analyst)

Compass Media | Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) Chad Brown (analyst) Cardinals Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) Jose Romero (analyst)

KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) Jose Romero (analyst) Odds: Cardinals +2.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cardinals +2.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 48.5

Go Cardinals!