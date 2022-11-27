Twitter Reacts to Kyler Murray’s interception and not handing the ball off to Conner on 4th and 1

The Cardinals got off to a promising 10-0 start.

And then when Arizona had been averaging between 7-8 yards per carry ... they run baffling back to back 3rd and 4th down plays that result in a turnover to the Chargers.

Ohhhh goodness. ..

He already has a forced fumble today. And now @DerwinJames did this



Kyler Murray threw an interception on fourth-and-1 on a pass to DeAndre Hopkins.



Murray got stuffed trying to keep it on third-and-1. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 27, 2022

The Chargers went onto score after that takeaway but all fans could talk about was why the Chargers didn’t just hand the ball off to James Conner and it that was on Kliff or Kyler.

Once again, that's your call on 4th & 1?? — Sarah (@sarahmc24) November 27, 2022

Welp old cards back on both sides — Jose Rodriguez Gomez (@Joseballer5) November 27, 2022

Conner is averaging 478282 yards per carry



Just give him the ball? — Coximus (@Coximus) November 27, 2022

Why would Murray force that ball on 4th & inches — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) November 27, 2022

third and a yard, fourth and inches and you don't hand it off to Conner? — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 27, 2022

Terrible play call there.



Cardinals in their own territory decide to go for it on fourth down and Kyler Murray tosses an INT around midfield.



That fumble recovery has done some serious damage in the momentum department. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 27, 2022

Another suggestion was made not about Conner, but about just sneaking it from under center with the QB:

Oh Kliff. The inability to run a simple QB sneak when you need a 1/2 yard rears its ugly head again. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) November 27, 2022

Why even do that when you need inches? A full yard? Sure. Inches? Just have Murray get low and burrow in. They don’t do it - ever. Which makes me wonder if they even practice it or have it in the playbook for Murray. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) November 27, 2022

Plain and simple, sometimes you don’t overthink it.

Lots of things about football are hard. This isn't: hand it off in short yardage to a back averaging more than 6 yards a carry. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 27, 2022

At halftime the Cardinals lead the Chargers 17-14.