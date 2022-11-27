Arizona Cardinals give game away to Los Angeles Chargers

This team and organization find new ways every single week to disappoint their fans.

Having your full array of weapons the Cardinals turtled on three consecutive drives, going three and out and giving the Los Angeles Chargers too many chances.

They finally took advantage and won on a Justin Herbert to Austin Ekeler touchdown pass and then cooked Isaiah Simmons on a two-point conversion to Gerald Everett and the Arizona Cardinals moved to 4-8 on the season.

It was a good start to things then the wheels fell off because they got scared to take chances and make plays.

They are a team afraid of success and that shows. They would rather not take chances and lose and talk about the missed opportunities than fail by going for it.

The defense plays one of their better games today and the offense pees down their leg.

There’s not much left to say about this team this year other than they continue to find ways to disappoint their fans which the base is dwindling by the week.

It’s time for two weeks off and the bye. Thank goodness.