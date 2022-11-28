 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Rain Podcast: LAC 25 ARI 24 Kliff Notes

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

For so much to go right for the Arizona Cardinals for three and a half quarters and for so much to go wrong when the outcome of the game was on the line —- their 25-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was especially hard to absorb —- especially for an underachieving team that had lost 8 of its last 9 home games.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...