Red Rain Podcast: LAC 25 ARI 24 Kliff Notes

For so much to go right for the Arizona Cardinals for three and a half quarters and for so much to go wrong when the outcome of the game was on the line —- their 25-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was especially hard to absorb —- especially for an underachieving team that had lost 8 of its last 9 home games.
W/ a trio of D-Hop, Hollywood B and Robbie A (123 TDs career) passing for 191 yds, is an abject failure. Soft zones, no contain, 12 yd cushions and chunk YACs on screens are abject defensive failures. This season was over the week after the Pro Bowl. More on Red Rain Pod in am.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 28, 2022
Can someone pease explain why every time Myjai Sanders makes a good play, Vance Joseph takes him off the field?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 28, 2022
I hope for Kliff's sake and the joy of football connoisseurs who loved watching his artistic college K-Raids, that he lands at Stanford, Auburn or Georgia Tech. The 2022 offense is a Keim hybrid, not Kliff's. It's like Bidwill and Keim hiring Rembrandt to paint Picassos.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 28, 2022
