Mock Draft Monday: Could this talented defensive lineman fall to the Cardinals?

With the Arizona Cardinals season all but eliminated with a 4-8 record, there’s mock drafts aplenty floating around the internet, because it’s apparently always draft season.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, we’re talking about this and we haven’t gotten to December yet, but I disgress.

Here’s a look at a few mock drafts from around the web and who they have the Cardinals selecting in the first or second round, as well as a simulation from the Pro Football Network that I ran.

Tankathon’s mock draft had Arizona selecting OT Paris Johnson out of Ohio State.

It’s an interesting pick given that Arizona has D.J. Humphries under contract and Josh Jones seems set to be able to replace Kelvin Beachum at right tackle and he’s already covering for a hurt Humphries right now. It might be a talent>position of need for the player, however.

The Draft Network:

This mock from Joe Marino of TDN had Arizona taking CB Kelee Ringo out of Georgia with the 8th pick in the draft.

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson’s mock had the Cards selecting OT Peter Skoronski out of Washington.

Most of the picks were on offense, and clearly that’s been the less impressive side of the ball.

How did I do, though?

Revenge of the Birds:

Blake’s Mock (pro football network)

I was excited when players who might normally go top 2 or 3 in a class fell down the board, but not far enough, so I took the talented cornerback from Georgia for the Cardinals.

In round two I didn’t like any of the centers on the board, or at least not compared to an underrated pass rusher in Nolan Smith, also from Georgia. Sometimes it’s good to double dip from the SEC.

There was, however, one scenario mock draft in which a uber-talented player fell. DL Jalen Carter, who is reminiscent of Quinnen Williams, fell down to 8 with teams going quarterback early. I then took another solid cornerback in the second round. While the offense has had issues, injuries has been the big one while the defense just needs an infusion of talent.

Personally, I don’t think that Carter falls out of the top 5, but still a ways to go and see.

Thoughts, Cardinals fans?