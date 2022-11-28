Colts vs Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are off for a week, so disappointment will fade and instead we can enjoy the rest of the NFL being... bad.

Speaking of bad, check out these two teams on Monday Night Football.

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

This is an ugly one. The Steelers and Colts have both done it right, and in different ways, and both are in the midst of their worst seasons in decades.

Someone has to win... Right?

Here are the staff picks via TallySight.