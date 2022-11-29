Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals get late bye week to get away, Hollywood Brown has no pitch count, James Conner’s big day and more

Happy Tuesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are on their bye week, which means we can all sit back, relax and try and enjoy less terrible football.

Maybe don’t watch the NFL too much.

Sit back, relax and get your day started with a look around the web at your Arizona Cardinals.

James Conner's big day can't make up for Cardinals' lack of finish vs. L.A.

James Conner's impressive showing on Sunday was not enough to make up for the Cardinals' miscues in their loss to the Chargers.

Studs and duds for Arizona Cardinals in loss to Los Angeles Chargers

Check out our studs and duds from Week 12's home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers 25, Cardinals 24: Takeaways from the Cardinals’ heartbreaking loss

A look at some observations from the Cardinals' disappointing loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Cardinals Getting Time Off With Latest Bye Ever

Next game comes on 'Monday Night Football' against Patriots

Interesting Arizona Cardinals snap counts and PFF grades after Week 112 loss vs Chargers

Brown returns full go; Golden earns highest mark

Budda Baker Leads NFC Strong Safeties In Pro Bowl Vote

Defensive end J.J. Watt only other Cardinal in a top 10

GAME PHOTOS: Week 12 - Cardinals Vs. Chargers

Game action photos from the Cardinals' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Vs. Chargers

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 12 regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Morning Scramble - Cardinals Shocked By Chargers

Ep. 27 - The Cardinals got off to a hot start against the Chargers but couldn't slam the door in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles scored with :15 seconds to play and a successful two-point conversion sealed the 25-24 win for the Bolts.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Offense Unable To Close Out Chargers

Ep. 620 - Three times in the fourth quarter the offense had the ball with the chance to finish the game. And three times they failed to get the job done. The Cardinals found a different way to lose on Sunday.

James Conner gets first 100-yard game with Arizona Cardinals - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Conner's big day helped the Cardinals control the game early, something they haven't been able to do much this season.

Arizona Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries out for season

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries will not play for the final five games of the regular season due to a back injury.

Arizona Cardinals' Hollywood Brown plays nearly every snap vs. Chargers

Hollywood Brown went from being on a snap count to leading all Cardinals wide receivers in the category in Week 12.

Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver Andre Baccellia

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday they have released wide receiver Andre Baccellia.

Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker leading NFC Pro Bowl voting at SS

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker could be well on his way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2023.