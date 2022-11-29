ROTB Members: Read and React

Background: Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) high-fives fans after their 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Arizona Cardinals Vs Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers At Arizona Cardinals

OK, ROTB members, today is your day to “read and react” to the latest Twitter threads regarding the Arizona Cardinals following their harrowing 25-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Schematically F-ed”

“Schematically fucked” is a perfect description of this play, not a slight on coaching. The Chargers played it perfectly, which made it doomed to fail. Can’t blame Kyler for a non-audible as the safety does a great job of leaving it late to come down pic.twitter.com/CGOvfJ8KTS — Jason Hayes (@JasonHayesNFL) November 28, 2022

2. Home Alone?

Worst home record since start of last November



Cardinals 1-10

Texans 1-8-1

Saints 4-8

Jets 4-8

Bears 3-6 pic.twitter.com/uNv20p2mep — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 28, 2022

3. Payton Place?

Did Sunday’s get the Cardinals closer to or further from a potential Sean Payton hire?



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/tWk6SQUShS pic.twitter.com/qcTaufHtDM — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) November 28, 2022

4. From Ball Boy to Savior?

Turns out Sean Payton was a ballboy for the Cardinals in the mid-80s.



Good find @JohnnyVenerable pic.twitter.com/sXNCZkirtf — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 28, 2022

5. Bye Week Agenda?

Michael Bidwill’s reputation has taken a major hit in 2022. He can begin to rebuild it with a dogged pursuit of Sean Payton.https://t.co/V1YsLVJ5CY — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 28, 2022

Your reactions?

