Holding Steve Keim Accountable

Background: Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim walks onto the field before his team plays against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.

As Arizona Cardinals’ fans well know, the three biggest moves that Michael Bidwill made this past off-season were the 5 year extensions he gave to GM Steve Keim, HC Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray.

Today, with the team sitting at 4-8 amidst what appears to be a disconnect among Keim, Kingsbury and Murray, here is an accounting of the off-season moves Steve Keim made in a year where the Cardinals are hosting the Super Bowl come February 13th.

QB Kyler Murray:

5 year extension worth $230.5M with $160M guaranteed.

2022 Cap Hit: $12.6M

2023 Cap Hit: $16.0M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $97.5M

2024 Cap Hit: $51.5M

2025 Cap Hit: $45.6M

2026 Cap Hit: $55.5M

2027 Cap Hit: $43.5M

Skipped OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 67.2 NFL (#30 QB)

2022 Games Played: 10-12

T D.J. Humphries:

Signed 2 year $54.M contract extension

2022 Cap Hit: $12.6M

2023 Cap Hit: $18.0 —- 2023 Dead Cap: $24.8M

2024 Cap Hit: $20.2

2025 Cap Hit: $20.3

Skipped OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 72.3 (#27 T)

2022 Games Played: 8/17

C Rodney Hudson:

On second year of a 3 year $30M contract with $16M guaranteed.

2022 Cap Hit: $12.6M

2023 Cap Hit: $11.0M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $5.3M

Skipped OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 58.3 (#33 C)

2022 Games Played: 4/12

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Signed 2 year $54.5M contract extension with $42,M guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit; $15.7M

2023 Cap Hit: $30.8M —- 2023 Dead Cao: $22.6M

2024 Cap Hit; $26.2

Skipped OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 78.8 (#19 WR)

2022 Games Played: 6/12

G Justin Pugh

Signed 1 year $7.5M contract

2022 Cap Hit: $7.5M

Skipped OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 61.0 (#55 G)

2022 Games Played: 5/17

QB Colt McCoy

Signed 2 year $7.5M contract with $6M guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit: $2.5M

2023 Cap Hit: $5.0M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $3.7M

Attended OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 72.2 (#21 QB)

2022 Games Played: 2/12

G Will Hernandez

Signed 1 year $1.2M contract

2022 Cap Hit: $1.2M

2022 PFF Grade: 63.7 (#43 G)

2022 Games Played: 9/12

TE Zach Ertz

Signed 3 year $31.7M contract with $17.5m guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit; $4.8M

2023 Cap Hit: $12.9M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $10.0M

2024 Cap Hit: $12.1M

Attended OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 62.5 (#44 TE)

2022 Cames Played 10/17

RB James Conner

Signed 3 year $21.M contract with $13.5M guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit: $4.0 M

2023 Cap Hit: $10.0M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $9.8M

2024 Cap Hit: $7.0M

Attended OTAs

2022 PFF Grade:65.0 (#71 RB)

2022 Games Played: 9/12

S Jalen Thompson

Signed a 3 year $36M contract extension with $24.5M guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit; $3.1M

2023 Cap Hit; $5.3M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $17.2M

2024 Cap Hit; $12.5M

2025 Cap Hit: $13.7

Attended OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 63.3 (#81 S)

2022 Games Played: 12/12

OLB Markus Golden

Signed a 1 year $6.5M contract extension with $3.6M guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit: $4.3M

2023 Cap Hit: $4.1M —- 2023 Dead Cap $1.1M

Attended OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 66.5 (#71 ED)

2022 Games Played: 12/12

OLB Dennis Gardeck

Signed 3 year $10M contract with $3.8M guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit: $2.2M

2023 Cap Hit: $4.3M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $1.3M

2024 Cap Hit: $3.5M

Attended OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 60.7 (#107 ED)

2022 Games Played: 9/12

CB Antonio Hamilton

Signed to a 1 year $1.1M contract

2022 Cap Hit: $1.1M

Attended OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 70.0 (#39 CB)

202 Games Played: 8/12

ILB Nick Vigil

Signed 1 year $1.8M contract fully guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit: $1.8M

Attended OTAs

2022 PFF Grade: 28.3 (#161 LB)

2022 Games Played: 4/12

ILB Ben Niemann

Signed 1 year $1.0M contract

2022 Cap Hit: $885K

2022 PFF Grade: 66.9 (#50 LB)

2022 Games Played: 11/12

K Matt Prater

In 2nd year of a 2 year $6.5M contract now fully guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit; $4.5M

2022 PFF Grade: 70.7 FG Grade (#12 K)

2022 Games Played: 8/12

P Andy Lee

Signed 1 year $1.5M contract now fully guaranteed

2022 Cap Hit: $1.5M

2022 PFF Grade: 63.2 (#24 P)

2022 games Played: 12/12

LS Aaron Brewer

Signed a one year $1.25M contract

2022 Cap Hit: $1.25M

2022 Games played: 12/12

Conclusion:

To date, the overall results of the contracts here are thoroughly unacceptable, especially in light of the fact that Steve Keim neglected to look elsewhere in free agency in favor of accumulating compensatory draft picks, to the detriment of the strength of this year’s roster.

When is Michael Bidwill ever going to hold his GM accountable?

By any common set of standards, the overwhelming preponderance of these contracts are an abject failure on Steve Keim’s part.

You be the judge.

How many of these deals look good to you right now?