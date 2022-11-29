Holding Steve Keim Accountable

Background: Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim walks onto the field before his team plays against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK.
As Arizona Cardinals’ fans well know, the three biggest moves that Michael Bidwill made this past off-season were the 5 year extensions he gave to GM Steve Keim, HC Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray.
Today, with the team sitting at 4-8 amidst what appears to be a disconnect among Keim, Kingsbury and Murray, here is an accounting of the off-season moves Steve Keim made in a year where the Cardinals are hosting the Super Bowl come February 13th.
QB Kyler Murray:
5 year extension worth $230.5M with $160M guaranteed.
2022 Cap Hit: $12.6M
2023 Cap Hit: $16.0M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $97.5M
2024 Cap Hit: $51.5M
2025 Cap Hit: $45.6M
2026 Cap Hit: $55.5M
2027 Cap Hit: $43.5M
- Skipped OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 67.2 NFL (#30 QB)
- 2022 Games Played: 10-12
T D.J. Humphries:
Signed 2 year $54.M contract extension
2022 Cap Hit: $12.6M
2023 Cap Hit: $18.0 —- 2023 Dead Cap: $24.8M
2024 Cap Hit: $20.2
2025 Cap Hit: $20.3
- Skipped OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 72.3 (#27 T)
- 2022 Games Played: 8/17
C Rodney Hudson:
On second year of a 3 year $30M contract with $16M guaranteed.
2022 Cap Hit: $12.6M
2023 Cap Hit: $11.0M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $5.3M
- Skipped OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 58.3 (#33 C)
- 2022 Games Played: 4/12
WR DeAndre Hopkins
Signed 2 year $54.5M contract extension with $42,M guaranteed
- 2022 Cap Hit; $15.7M
- 2023 Cap Hit: $30.8M —- 2023 Dead Cao: $22.6M
- 2024 Cap Hit; $26.2
- Skipped OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 78.8 (#19 WR)
- 2022 Games Played: 6/12
G Justin Pugh
Signed 1 year $7.5M contract
2022 Cap Hit: $7.5M
- Skipped OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 61.0 (#55 G)
- 2022 Games Played: 5/17
QB Colt McCoy
Signed 2 year $7.5M contract with $6M guaranteed
2022 Cap Hit: $2.5M
2023 Cap Hit: $5.0M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $3.7M
- Attended OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 72.2 (#21 QB)
- 2022 Games Played: 2/12
G Will Hernandez
Signed 1 year $1.2M contract
2022 Cap Hit: $1.2M
- 2022 PFF Grade: 63.7 (#43 G)
- 2022 Games Played: 9/12
TE Zach Ertz
Signed 3 year $31.7M contract with $17.5m guaranteed
2022 Cap Hit; $4.8M
2023 Cap Hit: $12.9M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $10.0M
2024 Cap Hit: $12.1M
- Attended OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 62.5 (#44 TE)
- 2022 Cames Played 10/17
RB James Conner
Signed 3 year $21.M contract with $13.5M guaranteed
2022 Cap Hit: $4.0 M
2023 Cap Hit: $10.0M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $9.8M
2024 Cap Hit: $7.0M
- Attended OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade:65.0 (#71 RB)
- 2022 Games Played: 9/12
S Jalen Thompson
Signed a 3 year $36M contract extension with $24.5M guaranteed
2022 Cap Hit; $3.1M
2023 Cap Hit; $5.3M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $17.2M
2024 Cap Hit; $12.5M
2025 Cap Hit: $13.7
- Attended OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 63.3 (#81 S)
- 2022 Games Played: 12/12
OLB Markus Golden
Signed a 1 year $6.5M contract extension with $3.6M guaranteed
2022 Cap Hit: $4.3M
2023 Cap Hit: $4.1M —- 2023 Dead Cap $1.1M
- Attended OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 66.5 (#71 ED)
- 2022 Games Played: 12/12
OLB Dennis Gardeck
Signed 3 year $10M contract with $3.8M guaranteed
2022 Cap Hit: $2.2M
2023 Cap Hit: $4.3M —- 2023 Dead Cap: $1.3M
2024 Cap Hit: $3.5M
- Attended OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 60.7 (#107 ED)
- 2022 Games Played: 9/12
CB Antonio Hamilton
Signed to a 1 year $1.1M contract
2022 Cap Hit: $1.1M
- Attended OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 70.0 (#39 CB)
- 202 Games Played: 8/12
ILB Nick Vigil
Signed 1 year $1.8M contract fully guaranteed
2022 Cap Hit: $1.8M
- Attended OTAs
- 2022 PFF Grade: 28.3 (#161 LB)
- 2022 Games Played: 4/12
ILB Ben Niemann
Signed 1 year $1.0M contract
2022 Cap Hit: $885K
- 2022 PFF Grade: 66.9 (#50 LB)
- 2022 Games Played: 11/12
K Matt Prater
In 2nd year of a 2 year $6.5M contract now fully guaranteed
- 2022 Cap Hit; $4.5M
- 2022 PFF Grade: 70.7 FG Grade (#12 K)
- 2022 Games Played: 8/12
P Andy Lee
Signed 1 year $1.5M contract now fully guaranteed
2022 Cap Hit: $1.5M
2022 PFF Grade: 63.2 (#24 P)
2022 games Played: 12/12
LS Aaron Brewer
Signed a one year $1.25M contract
2022 Cap Hit: $1.25M
2022 Games played: 12/12
Conclusion:
To date, the overall results of the contracts here are thoroughly unacceptable, especially in light of the fact that Steve Keim neglected to look elsewhere in free agency in favor of accumulating compensatory draft picks, to the detriment of the strength of this year’s roster.
When is Michael Bidwill ever going to hold his GM accountable?
By any common set of standards, the overwhelming preponderance of these contracts are an abject failure on Steve Keim’s part.
You be the judge.
How many of these deals look good to you right now?
