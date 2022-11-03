Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals sign two defensive players, Larry Fitzgerald first Hall of Fame enshrinement and more

Happy Thursday one and all.

We are almost to the weekend and the Arizona Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks.

To help us get ready we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s get to it.

Larry Fitzgerald still doesn't like to use the word 'retired' even as he went into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

Former receiver staying busy in business world and not looking back

Dennis Gardeck Flies As Cardinals Visit Luke Air Force Base

Annual trip to see Air Force should be captured in Hard Knocks

Cardinals Claim Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill, Place Darrel Williams On IR

Cowboys had released former second-round pick

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Bobby Hurley

Ep. 48 - Two-time college basketball national champion, the NCAA's all-time assist leader and current Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley joins Dave Pasch to talk about the upcoming season for the Sun Devils

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hard Knocks Arrives

Ep. 610 - Yes, the cameras have been here all season, but now things really ramp up ahead of next week's debut episode of Hard Knocks. And, who knows, maybe now is the perfect time for the cameras to be rolling.

ASU football: How are alumni doing midway through the NFL season?

There are 13 ASU football alumni that appeared in an NFL game this season. How are they all doing this season?

DeAndre Hopkins 'loves' Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury's play-calling

In two games this season, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has reeled in 22 catches on 27 targets for 262 yards and one touchdown.

Billy Price absorbing Arizona Cardinals' playbook, Kyler Murray's habits

It's been a nonstop season of learning for Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Billy Price, who has had to pick up two playbooks in 2022.

NFL trade deadline: Arizona Cardinals stand pat making no late moves

The Cardinals did not make any trades before the league's deadline Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle Seahawks’ defense has made tremendous turnaround

The Arizona Cardinals face a Seahawks defense that has gone from awful to great over the last three weeks.

Arizona Cardinals claim DL Trysten Hill, a pre-trade deadline target, off waivers

The Cardinals almost traded for Hill but end up landing him after he was cut by the Cowboys.