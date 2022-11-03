Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2022 picks, odds and more

One of the best teams in the NFL and the only remaining undefeated team takes on one of the worst teams in the NFL.

It is Thursday Night Football!

While Monday Night Football has given us a couple of upsets in the last week, this seems like a much safer bet, although I do wonder if the underdogs at least cover the huge spread.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Game: Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans (1-5-1)

Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans (1-5-1) Start Time: 5:15 pm Arizona time on Nov 3, 2022

5:15 pm Arizona time on Nov 3, 2022 Location: NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

NRG Stadium - Houston, TX Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) Odds: Eagles -13.5 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook

Eagles -13.5 per our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook Over/Under: 45.5

This seems like a slam dunk on the Eagles, and while I believe they will win, going away, 14 points is a lot.

What are your thoughts?

