Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 13

By Seth Cox
Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Is there anything lower than rock bottom? I guess we can find out over the next month of the NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals have a week off to start to figure things out and who knows what they are figuring out at this point.

Sure, they can go for 9-8 and try and beat a 6-5 Patriots team, a bad 3-8 Denver Broncos team, a scuffling 5-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an enigmatic 5-7 Atlanta Falcons team, and then a San Francisco 49ers who may have nothing to play for.

It would probably take a four wins for people to buy into the direction of this franchise once again and you have to wonder where those come from.

What do you think?

