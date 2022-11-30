Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals on much needed break, D.J. Humphries done for the season, finding a fix and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

We are in the waste of a week away from the Arizona Cardinals before their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots.

We have all the news from around the web to help you get your day started, let’s get to it.

Depth Of Field Photo Essay

Exploring the game against the Chargers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

You've Got Mail: Finally, The Bye Week

Topics include: Josh Jones, non-player money and the salary cap, and 2022 trade results

Postgame Report: Week 12 vs. Chargers

Team Reporter Dani Sureck wraps up the Cardinals Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers

Wired: Kyler Murray Mic'd Up Week 12 vs. Chargers

Quarterback Kyler Murray was mic'd up for our Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wired is presented by Arizona Ford Dealers.

'Hard Knocks': DeAndre Hopkins Gives Back To Survivors Of Domestic Violence

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gives back to survivors of domestic violence Don't miss the latest episode on Wednesday, November 29nd available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Out of office: Arizona Cardinals embark on bye week later than most

After 12 weeks of ups and downs, the Arizona Cardinals get a reprieve from all the minutia that comes with the NFL schedule.

Arizona Cardinals enter Week 13 with minute chance at making playoffs

Mathematically, the Arizona Cardinals somehow still have a sliver of postseason hope remaining in the 2022 season.

Arizona Cardinals hopeful for returning O-linemen after bye

While both must still miss at least one more game, the Cardinals hope they can get Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez back before the season ends.

Arizona Cardinals players won’t practice during bye week

After a mandatory league meeting Tuesday, the Cardinals players are off until Monday.

Rookie TE Trey McBride experiencing growing pains

Kliff Kingsbury says McBride shows some special things in practice. He believes they might start showing up in games as the season progresses.

Arizona Cardinals’ Week 12 offensive snap counts and observations

Check out how the Cardinals' 66 offensive snaps were divided up against the Chargers.

Arizona Cardinals’ Week 12 defensive snap counts and observations

Check out how the Cardinals' 66 defensive snaps were split up against the Chargers.