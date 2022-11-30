2022 ROTB “Pick 3” vs. Spread Competition Week 13

Updated Standings: (thanks to our returning champion, CCF)
22. CFWA, Mitch
20. Chambana81, CuckooFCP
19. Roy Green, iacardsfan
18. xxxash, ERauch
17. Wilmot515, JethroBodine, quingo, FNG
16. ***BG23
15. brrrberry, Ditship, CCF
9. PotentialSpam
NFL Week 13 point spreads
- Buffalo Bills (-5) vs. New England Patriots (+5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-2)
- Denver Broncos (+8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-8)
- Green Bay Packers (-2.5) vs. Chicago Bears (+2.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+1) vs. Detroit Lions (-1)
- Cleveland Browns (-7) vs. Houston Texans (+7)
- New York Jets (+3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)
- Washington Commanders (-2.5) vs. New York Giants (+2.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+5.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5)
- Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+4.5)
- Miami Dolphins (+3.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (+9.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-9.5)
- New Orleans Saints (+4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/11/28/nfl-week-13-odds-betting-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders/69682532007/
My Picks:
- GB (-2.5) over CHI
- LV (+2.5) ever LAC
- DAL (-9.5) over IND
Your Picks:
- _______ (_______) _______
- _______ (_______) _______
- _______ (_______) _______
Loading comments...