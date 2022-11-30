 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” vs. Spread Competition Week 13

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings: (thanks to our returning champion, CCF)

22. CFWA, Mitch

20. Chambana81, CuckooFCP

19. Roy Green, iacardsfan

18. xxxash, ERauch

17. Wilmot515, JethroBodine, quingo, FNG

16. ***BG23

15. brrrberry, Ditship, CCF

9. PotentialSpam

NFL Week 13 point spreads

  • Buffalo Bills (-5) vs. New England Patriots (+5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-2)
  • Denver Broncos (+8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-8)
  • Green Bay Packers (-2.5) vs. Chicago Bears (+2.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+1) vs. Detroit Lions (-1)
  • Cleveland Browns (-7) vs. Houston Texans (+7)
  • New York Jets (+3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)
  • Washington Commanders (-2.5) vs. New York Giants (+2.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (+5.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5)
  • Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+4.5)
  • Miami Dolphins (+3.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+9.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-9.5)
  • New Orleans Saints (+4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)

My Picks:

  • GB (-2.5) over CHI
  • LV (+2.5) ever LAC
  • DAL (-9.5) over IND

