Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals dealing with injury issues, Cardinals see Geno Smith’s success as real and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks, the first place in the NFC West Seattle Seahawks.

No one saw that coming.

We have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Enjoy.

Injury Report: Week 9 Vs. Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is playing more snaps than defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would like, but Watt has been effective

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would like to keep defensive end fresh

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't like watching himself so he'll probably not watch "Hard Knocks"

First episode premieres Nov. 9 after Seahawks game

Wired: Zaven Collins Mic'd Up Week 8 at Vikings

Zaven Collins was mic'd up for our Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Wired is presented by Arizona Ford Dealers.

Cardinals Folktales - Miracle In The Desert, The Podcast

S2, E2 - The final game of the 2003 season against the Vikings was expected to be a formality for the Cardinals. It was anything but that. Paul Calvisi tells the story of an unknown receiver making the biggest play of his life while sending shockwaves thr

Big Red Rage - Moore, Cardinals Prepare For Seattle Rematch

Ep. 584 - Rondale Moore is coming off a big game against the Vikings and looks to build upon the performance when the Seahawks visit State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Moore joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about his 38-yard touchdown in Minnesota

Seattle Seahawks set QB Geno Smith up for success

The Seahawks and QB Geno Smith are feeling good on a three-game win streak heading into Week 5 vs. Arizona.

Seahawks-Cardinals injury report: D.J. Humphries still day-to-day Thursday

As of Thursday, many Arizona Cardinals' statuses remain up in the air for Sunday's contest when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks.

Hard Knocks embarks on Arizona Cardinals at pivotal point in season

We're officially less than a week away from the Arizona Cardinals' long-awaited debut on HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season.