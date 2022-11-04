Criteria for Cardinals’ GM: ROTB Competition

A number of Cardinals fans who passionately want a change at GM have been asking me what candidates I would endorse for the job.
I have been giving this question considerable thought over the past few weeks and days, because regardless of how the rest of the Cardinals’ season goes, there are numerous reasons why a change of GM could be a game-changer for the organization.
What I Want in a New GM:
- Someone who is a direct and honest communicator.
- Someone who brings a desperately needed sense of humor.
- Someone who will finally sign and draft the correct prototypes for the 3-4 defense.
- Someone who will not permit double standards for players.
- Someone who will make the Arizona locker room a true, genuine football culture.
- Someone who will hold the coaches accountable.
- Someone who will not put up with anyone cutting corners.
- Someone who is a master of X’s and O’s.
- Someone, ideally, who has been a member of a Super Bowl Champion team and, therefore, knows and understands what it takes to bring home football’s ultimate prize.
- Someone who can motivate today’s players.
- Someone who can attract free agents to Arizona.
- Someone who could form an instant bond with Michael Bidwill, Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris.
- Someone who makes your ears perk up every time he talks.
- Someone who has charisma.
- Someone who can be alpha among alphas.
- Someone who will consistently draft alphas from the top Power 5 college programs.
- Someone whom everyone in the building wants to be around.
The more I keep thinking about the criteria that I just listed above, the more I keep thinking of one guy in particular.
ROTB Competition: (for everyone, except my friend Leeski, who, thanks to our great conversation yesterday, already knows the answer)
The first ROTB member who can correctly identify the person I am thinking of while accurately explaining how he fits at least 5 of the criteria above, will win this Arizona Cardinals’ t-shirt from Amazon.com.
Comes in size up to 3 XL.
I have one and it is my favorite.
