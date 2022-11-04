 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Criteria for Cardinals’ GM: ROTB Competition

By Walter Mitchell
A number of Cardinals fans who passionately want a change at GM have been asking me what candidates I would endorse for the job.

I have been giving this question considerable thought over the past few weeks and days, because regardless of how the rest of the Cardinals’ season goes, there are numerous reasons why a change of GM could be a game-changer for the organization.

What I Want in a New GM:

  • Someone who is a direct and honest communicator.
  • Someone who brings a desperately needed sense of humor.
  • Someone who will finally sign and draft the correct prototypes for the 3-4 defense.
  • Someone who will not permit double standards for players.
  • Someone who will make the Arizona locker room a true, genuine football culture.
  • Someone who will hold the coaches accountable.
  • Someone who will not put up with anyone cutting corners.
  • Someone who is a master of X’s and O’s.
  • Someone, ideally, who has been a member of a Super Bowl Champion team and, therefore, knows and understands what it takes to bring home football’s ultimate prize.
  • Someone who can motivate today’s players.
  • Someone who can attract free agents to Arizona.
  • Someone who could form an instant bond with Michael Bidwill, Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris.
  • Someone who makes your ears perk up every time he talks.
  • Someone who has charisma.
  • Someone who can be alpha among alphas.
  • Someone who will consistently draft alphas from the top Power 5 college programs.
  • Someone whom everyone in the building wants to be around.

The more I keep thinking about the criteria that I just listed above, the more I keep thinking of one guy in particular.

