Criteria for Cardinals’ GM: ROTB Competition

A number of Cardinals fans who passionately want a change at GM have been asking me what candidates I would endorse for the job.

I have been giving this question considerable thought over the past few weeks and days, because regardless of how the rest of the Cardinals’ season goes, there are numerous reasons why a change of GM could be a game-changer for the organization.

What I Want in a New GM:

Someone who is a direct and honest communicator.

Someone who brings a desperately needed sense of humor.

Someone who will finally sign and draft the correct prototypes for the 3-4 defense.

Someone who will not permit double standards for players.

Someone who will make the Arizona locker room a true, genuine football culture.

Someone who will hold the coaches accountable.

Someone who will not put up with anyone cutting corners.

Someone who is a master of X’s and O’s.

Someone, ideally, who has been a member of a Super Bowl Champion team and, therefore, knows and understands what it takes to bring home football’s ultimate prize.

Someone who can motivate today’s players.

Someone who can attract free agents to Arizona.

Someone who could form an instant bond with Michael Bidwill, Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris.

Someone who makes your ears perk up every time he talks.

Someone who has charisma.

Someone who can be alpha among alphas.

Someone who will consistently draft alphas from the top Power 5 college programs.

Someone whom everyone in the building wants to be around.

The more I keep thinking about the criteria that I just listed above, the more I keep thinking of one guy in particular.

ROTB Competition: (for everyone, except my friend Leeski, who, thanks to our great conversation yesterday, already knows the answer)

The first ROTB member who can correctly identify the person I am thinking of while accurately explaining how he fits at least 5 of the criteria above, will win this Arizona Cardinals’ t-shirt from Amazon.com.

Comes in size up to 3 XL.

I have one and it is my favorite.