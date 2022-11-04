Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks best bets

Wooo buddy, we were two yards away from a nice steak dinner last week.

Zach Ertz anytime touchdown scorer +230 at $25 = $57.50 win and an $82.50 payout

Kyler Murray o29.5 rush yards -120 at $25 = $20.83 win and a $45.83 payout

Weekly Special: J. Jefferson 100+ Rec Yards, D. Hopkins 100+ Rec Yards +500 at $25 = $0 win, loss of $25.

Total last week = $103.33 win and a $28.33 profit. Two more yards form Jefferson and we are talking a profit of 203.33 on the day and $278.33 total payout.

Let’s get a clean sweep this week as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks with odds from our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook.

Kyler Murray o36.5 pass attempts -115

Murray has not hit this number in only three games this year, and one of those games was the Carolina Panthers game and the other was the New Orleans Saints game. The Cardinals will continue to drop back and throw the ball.

Will Dissly first touchdown scorer of game +2200

The Cardinals have not scored a first quarter touchdown all season and while I would love to see that change, I am hedging with the Seahwaks scoring first and doing so with Dissly over Kenneth Walker III.

Rondale Moore o41.5 yards receiving -115

Moore has cleared that number in three of his last four games and had 31 yards on on reception against the New Orleans Saints. He feels like he has a good chance to hit this.

DeAndre Hopkins anytime touchdown scorer +105

Hopkins numbers are insane and they should continue to be.

Good luck this week.